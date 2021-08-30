Sikes celebrates 100th birthday

Special to the News-Star

Betty Jean Sikes celebrated her 100th birthday recently.

She was born Betty Jean Haralson on Aug. 27, 1921, in Paden to Thomas and Willie Pearl. Betty was the baby of the family, with nine brothers and seven sisters.

At age 17, she married Harold L. Sikes on Jan. 28, 1939, in Paden. They had two children: Mary Ann and Jackie.

The family moved to Bethel Acres in 1963, where they have been since.

Betty is also grandmother to Tammy and James, great-grandmother to Chris, Ryan, and Sean, and great-great-grandmother to Ellis.