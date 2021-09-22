Alcorn celebrates 100th birthday

Special to the News-Star

Lorene Long Alcorn celebrated her 100th birthday recently with family and friends.

She was born Sept. 23, 1921, in Prague.

Lorene married Robert D. Alcorn Sr., and they were married for 63 years before he passed away in 2006. Both Lorene and Robert were OBU graduates.

They raised four children in Shawnee: Daniel Jr., Esther, Brad and Luke.

The family attended the First Baptist Church of Shawnee.

Lorene started teaching kindergarten at Bethel, and she retired from Shawnee Public Schools after many years.

Lorene currently resides in the Rio Grande Valley, Harlingen, Texas.