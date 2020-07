The Shawnee News-Star

Tara and Andrew Terry of Shawnee announce the birth of a daughter, Kinley Grace Terry.

She was born at 5:03 p.m., May 18, 2020, at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital — Shawnee. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She is the granddaughter of Steve and Karen Wood of Tecumseh and Rick and Lori Terry of Shawnee.

She is the sister of Aubrey Terry and Leighton Terry.