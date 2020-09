The Shawnee News-Star

Breanne and Randy Gordon of Shawnee announce the birth of a son, Griffin Markey Gordon.

He was born at 3:39 p.m., July 15, 2020, in Shawnee. He weighed 8 pounds, 15 ounces and was 21 inches long.

He is the grandson of Jean Markey and Karl Sigler of Oak Grove, Missouri, and Ivan Gordon of Seiling.

He is the great-grandson of Norma Jean Sigler of Blue Springs, Missiouri.

He is the brother of Everett Gayle Gordon.