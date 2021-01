The Shawnee News-Star

Noelle Olivia Rose Granger was born Dec. 26, 2020, at OU Children’s Hospital to Scott and Natalie Granger of Shawnee. She weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 22 inches long.

She is the grandchild of Alvin Granger of Shawnee, Wendell Presley of Enid, as well as Tony and Angie Gendill of Loveland, Colorado.

She is sister to Abbey Granger of Castle Rock, Colorado.