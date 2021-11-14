Shawnee Senior Happenings: Technology classes available

By Amy Riggins

Greetings Shawnee! I hope you took an opportunity to honor a veteran or military person this past week. We appreciate all our veterans who have served our country with dedication and sacrifice! Thank you also to the many veteran and military families!

Here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell we have ongoing craft groups which meet each week. On Wednesdays, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. our active senior quilting group gathers. We also host the Spinning Spools Quilting Guild once a month on Thursday evenings (This guild is for all ages). Then on Thursdays at 1:00 p.m. our faithful group of senior crochet members meet. Let us know if you have any questions about either of these groups by calling us at 405-878-1518.

Is your cell phone a source of frustration? Do you want to learn more about how to use your phone or other device? Do you wonder how to use all those things which show up on your smartphone screen? Then you might be interested in signing up for a Technology 1-on-1 appointment!

We offer free 30-minute sessions to help answer questions you have about your own phone or device. Currently we have appointments available on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Call us at the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528 to schedule an appointment with one of our OBU interns!

Two Technology Classes will meet this week led by Kerri. “Been Hacked? Let Us Help!” will be offered at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, November 15. Then on Thursday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m. you can attend “What is a Safe App?” If you are concerned about your cell phone security, these two classes will help!

On Wednesday, November 17 our Wellness Wednesday focus here at the Senior Rec Center will be an informational table from 8:30-11:30 a.m. regarding Health and Medicare. Come visit with Lakeesha Barr of Barr Agencies to get your Medicare questions answered.

The Senior Recreation Center offers lots of other free events and programs each week for anyone age 55+. Fitness classes, billiards, games, Gospel singing, crafts, puzzles, group meetings, country music, dancing, Bible studies, pickleball and more! We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and we serve coffee and tea all day. Come see us to ask about a free senior membership and pick up a copy of our monthly calendar!

Each week we have lots of free events and programs for anyone age 55+. Games, fitness classes, singing, crafts, puzzles, group meetings, music, dancing, Bible studies, pickleball and more! Come see us to inquire about a free Senior Recreation Center membership!

Each week we have lots of free events and programs for anyone age 55+. Games, fitness classes, singing, crafts, puzzles, group meetings, music, dancing, Bible studies, pickleball and more! Come see us to inquire about a free Senior Recreation Center membership!

Just a reminder that flu shots are available at any local pharmacy, mostly on a walk-in basis. Call the pharmacy of your choice directly for more information. In addition, flu shots are available at the Pottawatomie County Health Department on an appointment or drive-thru basis. To confirm your time or for more information, call the health department directly at 405-273-2157.

More information about current Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings humor, news, and updates for the whole community!

Stay active and healthy! We hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.