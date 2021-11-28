Shawnee Senior Happenings: December events slated

by Amy Riggins

Good morning, Shawnee! As the Thanksgiving weekend draws to a close, I hope you had the chance to be thankful! Did you get to visit with friends or family? Perhaps you are still enjoying some leftovers as I am. Maybe you got to watch some good football games! Or all of these!

December is right around the corner, and our December calendars will be ready next week. We list all of our on-going and special programs we offer here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell. Our hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Did you know we offer 14 fitness classes each week which are free for individuals aged 55+? These classes are for all fitness levels. We receive Title III Grant funds which partially cover the costs of our senior fitness program. That grant is facilitated by the Central Oklahoma Economic Development District (COEDD), and we appreciate their assistance. For a complete schedule of fitness classes, please see our monthly calendar or call us at 405-878-1528. You can also email me for an electronic copy at amy.riggins@shawneeok.org

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus at the Senior Rec Center will be in 10 days on Wednesday, December 8. Korie and Suhaila from Blue Zones will be with us to share about “Real Age” which is a simple tool to determine your age based on your choices and habits, not just biological factors. Come join us at 11:00 a.m. to visit with them. Anyone is welcome!

We will continue to offer Technology 1-on-1 sessions here at the center. These free 30-minute sessions are designed to help answer questions you have about your own phone or device. Currently we have appointments available on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. Call us at the Senior Rec Center at 405-878-1528 to schedule an appointment with one of our staff members or OBU interns!

Here at the Senior Recreation Center we offer mostly free programs and events for individuals aged 55+. Come join us for billiards, games, pickleball, cards, dominos, music, dancing, crafts, and more. Check out our activity calendars for more details or call us at 405-878-1528.

Each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m., the “Mike in the Morning Show” on KGFF Radio station hosts a short segment of Senior Recreation Center updates. You can find KGFF at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial.

Take care, and we hope to see you at the Senior Rec Center soon!

***

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.