Minister's Corner: God has not forsaken us

Jim Landelius

Pastor and director, Native Ministries

For His anger is but for a moment, His favor is for a lifetime. Weeping may last for the night, but a shot of joy comes in the morning. Pslam 30:5

As I write this, the temperature outside has “warmed up” to one degree Farenheight. I think the low was minus six or eight and they are predicting as low as minus 13 tonight. By the time you’re reading this, I’m hoping temperatures are closer to normal (if there is such a thing in Oklahoma weather) and spring is just around the corner.

We live in a world of uncertainty. Though new cases of COVID-19 are decreasing as more people take sensible precautions and vaccinations are moving forward, there are still people suffering from this malady. And the sorrow of crime, homelessness, domestic violence, and general unrest have not taken a holiday. If we aren’t careful, we can become discouraged to the point of despair.

It is good to remember that God has not forsaken us. While I cannot find in Scripture any passage that God promises He will shelter us from all calamity, there are many which assure us He is with us through them. The great news is, if we are faithful, He will deliver us through the storms and the harbor which we will one day reach, is calm and peace for all eternity.

I don’t know what trials and struggles you face, dear reader. I do know that there is a day of joy coming. Keep hanging on, the King is coming!