Minister's Corner: Time is precious

Rev. Stephanie Stephens

Shawnee Bethel United Methodist Church/Broadway United Methodist Church

I went to write the date last week and it hit me, we are already in March of 2021 “Oh how time flies.” Time is precious. It is one of the most valuable things that one can give. It is the one thing that we cannot replace or get back. We decide where our time goes and how we will spend it. Some days it seems like time goes by quickly, so quickly that we still have things to complete on our to-do list. I’ve learned that timing is important! Time is how we show people we care. We make time for the people we love and care about in our lives. We also spend time at work; doing the things that must be done. Life can get busy and chaotic at times. Sometimes we get caught in the busyness of life and forget to slow down and take the time to smell the roses. We forget to prioritize and in the midst of that neglect ourselves.

Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 reminds us that there is a time for everything. We have had a season of weeping, mourning, and unexpectancy during this pandemic. We’ve had a lot to deal with. We’ve felt fear, pain, confusion and an array of emotions. We felt and saw time pass by slowly and quickly at the same time. Our time to laugh, dance, heal, and embrace is coming. Will you be ready when the opportunity comes your way? Are you able to slow down in the busyness of your life and create beautiful moments and memories? We have been reminded in the most profound way to prioritize our time, our lives, and our loved ones.

God made everything beautiful in itself and in its time. My daughter constantly reminds me to slow down. She is an incredible 4 year old who loves life and all the beauty it has to offer. When she sees people there’s a greeting that must come and when she sees flowers we HAVE to STOP. We have to STOP and smell the flowers! It doesn’t matter if they are real or fake, if we are outside or in a store, a flower is worthy of her adoration. This small gesture not only brings LIGHT and LIFE to her face but those around her. I found myself taking a step back and looking at this beautiful world, yes messy at times, but yet beautiful; offering the most precious gift I can to another person. Life and time is precious, spend it making a difference!