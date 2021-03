The Shawnee News-Star

Instead of an egg hunt this year, Wesley United Methodist Church will be having an Eggtastic Easter Basket Drive-Thru.

The event will be open to children through fifth grade and will begin at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 3.

The Easter Bunny will be on site to give out more than 300 Easter baskets filled with goodies.

The church is located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee.