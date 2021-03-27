David Phelps brings tour to Immanuel Baptist

The Shawnee News-Star

Multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning artist David Phelps will bring his David Phelps Live! Tour to Shawnee next month. The concert event will begin at 7 p.m., Thursday, April 15, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1451 E. 45th St. in Shawnee.

Originally from Tomball, Texas, Phelps earned a bachelor's degree in music from Baylor University.

Perhaps best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band, Phelps has been a leading voice in contemporary Christian music. He has performed at numerous venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia. He has 14 solo albums to his credit.

The event will feature Phelps as well as his musical entourage, including his daughters, Callie and Maggie Beth. It will features many of the songs from his Hymnal recording. Phelps lends his three-octave range to some of the most treasured hymns of the church with this new recording, such as “Amazing Grace,” “How Great Thou Art,” “In The Garden,” “Victory In Jesus” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Event information may be obtained by visiting www.davidphelps.com or www.itickets.com. Additional information including ticket pricing is available by calling 1-800-965-9324 or 405-273-2105 or visiting www.ibcshawnee.org.