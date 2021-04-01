OBU holds annual ‘Holy Week Chapel'

OBU

Oklahoma Baptist University held its annual Holy Week Chapel Wednesday, March 31, in Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Students and faculty presented musical selections, scripture readings and more, as a worshipful observance of Holy Week leading up to Good Friday and Easter.

Several musical groups performed during the service, including the University Chorale, University Ringers and True Voice. Nathan Goforth, sophomore theater major, read scripture during the ceremony. Dr. Chad Payn, assistant professor of sports and recreation, and Dr. Kaylene Barbe, Frank W. Patterson professor of ommunications and professor of communication studies, also served as scripture readers for the ceremony.

Dr. Stephen Sims, assistant professor of music, led and coordinated the special Holy Week service. Dr. Patricia Nelson, associate professor of music education, accompanied on the organ.

Watch this or other chapel services at okbu.edu/student-life/spiritual-life/chapel-messages.