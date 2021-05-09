Church plans end of school bash, VBS

Heritage Church

Heritage Church will have a “School is Out Bash” from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, May 12.

The event is for young children through high school age, and there will be water soccer, gaga pit, a bounce house, volleyball and snow cones.

The church will also host Vacation Bible School from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday nights in June. Children who have completed preschool through children in the fifth grade can participate.

For more information, contact Amy at heritagechurch.office@gmail.com or 405-831-7429.