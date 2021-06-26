Wesley UMC welcomes new pastor

Wesley United Methodist Church

Wesley United Methodist Church is welcoming a new pastor this weekend.

Gerard Nsabimana and his wife, Alina, and three daughters are coming to the church from Stroud and settled into the parsonage this week.

Nsabimana's first sermon will be Sunday, June 27, and the congregation will welcome the family with a reception with cookies and punch.

The community is invited to help welcome the Nsabimana family at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, located at 302 E. Independence.