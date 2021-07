Wesley United Methodist Church

This year's theme for Wesley UMC's Vacation Bible School is “God's Wonder Lab.”

VBS will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 through 5 at the church, located at 302 E. Independence in Shawnee. Check in will begin at 5:45 p.m., and parents can register by email at wesleystudentministries5@gmail.com or in person.

Children in pre-school through fifth grade are welcome, and there is no charge, though Vacation Bible School t-shirts cost $10.