Organ, piano concert set for Sunday

Ron Lewis, organist at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, and Oklahoma Baptist University graduate Mitchell Manlapig are planning a sacred organ and piano concert at First Christian Church, 1625 N. Broadway, on Sunday, July 25, beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Manlapig is currently working on a conducting degree from the University of Wisconsin. There will be no charge for attendance. However, voluntary donations to benefit Legacy Parenting Center will be accepted.

Legacy is the organization that over the last several years has been providing education for young parents and expectant parents. The parents, or expectant parents, must attend education classes on caring for a child where they earn points which can be used to purchase diapers, formula, clothing, etc. to take care of their children.

In 2020 alone, Legacy Parenting Center distributed more than 161,000 diapers to babies and toddlers. In 2020, Legacy taught more than 2,190 parent education lessons to 333 client families with 478 children between them. Clients range from the age of 14 to 72.

Voluntary donations can be cash or check, unopened packages of diapers, cans of formula, hygiene products for babies, or other such items. If donating by check, it should be made out to Legacy Parenting Center.