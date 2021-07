Redeemer Lutheran

Redeemer Lutheran's Camping with Jesus Vacation Bible School will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 30, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 31, and 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 1 for children ages kindergarten and up. There will be food, crafts, games and more. For more information email veronicatassey@gmail.com or call 405-273-6286. The church is located at 39307 E. MacArthur in Shawnee.