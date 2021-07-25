Thinking Out Loud: Suicide: Only God knows for sure

John T. Catrett III

ONHL Hospice Chaplain

Up front, I am not an expert on this subject and do not claim to be. But as a chaplain of hospice, from what I have been taught as a minister and from what I have observed, in my opinion it is best to leave the judgment to God who is the only one who can do that perfectly because he is a just God. He, alone, knows where the person is at spiritually. We don't know what happened to this person just before he/she committed this act. This is not a way of giving false hope, but I believe it is best to leave it in the hands of God. This is where we all will spend eternity.

No one can say with certainty that a person is going to hell because they committed suicide. No matter who you are, you cannot judge what God will say or do in the matter. I am not in a position as a minister /or chaplain to say that, and I will not pass that kind of judgment. Only God is qualified to make that decision – no one else. I have some "hollier-than-thou" acquaintances who like to put on God’s judgment robe and tell people what they think no matter how shallow or insensitive their thoughts may be. Let’s allow God to wear His judgment robe, and make His righteous decisions! Amen!

When a person does this to themselves, they are essentially telling God that their situation is hopeless, beyond the reach of God's power. Jesus said, "What is impossible for man is possible for God." If there were anything impossible for Him to do, He wouldn't be God. The person is looking at their situation with a finite mind, but God can do anything in His infinite wisdom. His possibilities in any situation are unlimited.

In the case of mental illness, we don't know how God judges suicide under these conditions. Sometimes in anger or intense stress, people make, what I call, temporary insanity decisions that they regret even into eternity. That is why suicide is such a dangerous act, because there is no definitive answer on how God will handle these unque situations. Because we don't know, that doesn't mean people have a license to do it. The end of a person's life is the end of their chances to come close to God, His way. Listen to Hebrews 9:27 “Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment,' and Hebrews 10: 31, “It is a dreadful thing to fall into the hands of the living God.”

The other subject I want to cover in this article is what people say to families of those who have committed suicide. People think they have a right to say whatever they want in this situation, but a lot of hurt and even sometimes, worse is passed around after an event like this. It needs to stop! Isn't the family going through enough already without you putting your "two cents" of opinions in? Would you want people saying such mean things if you were in this situation of grieving?

Instead of judging or saying the wrong things, work on comforting the family. If nothing else, you can give the gifts of presence, listening, and helping in whatever capacity. You need to confine yourself to what you can do for those who are left behind, and God will take care of his part with perfect wisdom.

Have you been guilty of judging people who have committed suicide? Maybe you have been the brunt of someone's chain saw-tongue after the fact? Remember, only God can make this decision. As humans we don't have the capacity or resources that God does. We are imperfect. God is perfect in every way.

John T. Catrett III is chaplain for ONHL Hospice. He can be reached at (918) 352-3080 or john.catrett3@gmail.com.