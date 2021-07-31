Calvary Missionary hosts VBS Aug. 2-6

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church

Calvary Missionary Baptist Church of Tecumseh will have its “Cosmic Crusades” Vacation Bible School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2-6.

Children from pre-K to sixth grade can attend to enjoy a week of Bible lessons, games, snacks, crafts and music. The lessons will be about Noah and his Godliness, his obedience to God, his deliverance by God, his worship of God, and God's sign of victory. Decorations about space exploration will help illustrate God's purpose today, just as Noah followed God's purpose centuries ago.

Calvary is located at 1005 Kimberly Road in Tecumseh. Contact the church at 598-3362 or call for a ride at 314-1600 or 590-3196.