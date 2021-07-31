Thinking Out Loud: Scorch proof

John T. Catrett III

ONHL Hospice Chaplain

My grief sometimes scares me! It hurts, burns, and even scorches my inner soul and self-esteem. Your grief situation may do the same thing to you and darken your hope. Is there anything we can do to combat these feelings of defeat at the hands of an unmerciful tyrant called “grief”?

Perhaps you feel like you are standing upon a wide and sunless plain, with no chart or understanding to guide you in the right direction. You may feel unable to overcome your hopelessness to move ahead with hope. You grope without direction. You would love to hear a voice or feel a hand that draws upward through your grief, but instead, you feel darkness surround you.

It is essentially important to be completely honest with ourselves. In doing so we will gain strength to reconcile our own self and overcome loss, to handle grief and bereavement, which is no small task. Perpetual grieving takes much away from what we deem as ongoing regular daily life. We desire to overcome our grief and reclaim our joy in living. We eagerly desire to start healing and stop grieving. So What Shall We Do?

“Sorrow prepares you for joy. It violently sweeps everything out of your house, so that new joy can find space to enter. It shakes the yellow leaves from the bough of your heart, so that fresh green leaves can grow in their place. It pulls up the rotten roots, so that new roots hidden beneath have room to grow." ~Rumi

We ask ourselves how we can step into a place of greater strength and seize each moment of possible hope and happiness. Only when we understand what our grief is, and how powerfully it can imprison our thoughts, emotions, and even our whole persona, can we begin to work through our grief. So we need to write down everything we feel about our grief situation. We need to tell our story. Grief is best dealt with by acknowledging the many forces that cause our sorrow. There is self-empowerment in telling our journeys.

Embrace Your Feelings of Loss! Right now, let us discover how to turn inward and be compassionate with ourselves. Perhaps our primal need is to embrace our feelings of loss, which is essential to our survival and future happiness. Grief from a life altering circumstance never entirely goes away. Learning how to reconcile our mourning requires self-nurturing, and continuing loving attention to enable us to move through our grief.

Seize The Moment! "Carpe diem" is a descriptive Latin phrase. The English synonym is "seize the moment." "Pluck the day" refers to the gathering of moments like plucking flowers. Let’s start plucking special thoughts each day as if we were gathering significant moments of hope and happiness. We need to enjoy each day of life and its freedom. Let’s recognize the power of time as we look inside for renewed strength, and the value of the possibility for as long as possibilities exist. There is power in the thought: "We must change our lives."

It May Take Time. There are perhaps some chapters in our lives that we may wish had never been written? Yet, once an experience is a part of our life, it cannot be fully eradicated or erased. We may wish we had our old life back to the way it was before, but this is not entirely possible. This is not to say we can't find hope, peace and satisfaction in our new life. However, we may have to evaluate what has changed and explore what is still possible. In time, we may even recognize that planted beneath the trial itself are seeds of empowerment, wisdom, and blessings. It may take some time and patience for us to find our equilibrium again. Begin by recognizing that some of the shifts that have occurred in our lives as a result of our experience are likely to be permanent. Write down three steps, at least, and then we can take them into the next week to propel us forward toward greater happiness. Take one of those steps today. Consider the possibility that our new path will be revealed as we progress.

We need to courageously continue our journey while embracing the hope of greater understanding, peace and joy to come. This will scorch proof for us for our grieving journey!

John T. Catrett III is chaplain for ONHL Hospice. He can be reached at (918) 352-3080 or john.catrett3@gmail.com.