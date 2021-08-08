Divorce Care returns to Northridge Church of Christ

Northridge Church of Christ

After a year of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Northridge Church of Christ will once again offer Divorce Care. It will begin Wednesday, Aug. 18 and will run for 14 weeks ending on Wednesday, Nov. 17. Each meeting will be from 7 to 8:45 p.m. at 1001 East MacArthur in Shawnee.

Oklahoma continues to experience a divorce rate higher than the national average. Divorce can leave lives in tatters, and many view the future as dismal. It may even lead to a cycle of dysfunction and strained relationships without proven intervention techniques.

Divorce Care uses professionally made videos as discussion guides and cover topics such as anger, depression, loneliness, finances, and many others. It is a biblically based program, giving a foundation for dealing with the pain of divorce and separation. Confidentiality is established at the first meeting. Participants need to believe they not only learn how to handle their situation, but also can share their feelings with other group members. No one is pressured to talk, but as trust is gained most people find that by sharing with the group they are comforted in learning that others have similar concerns.

Over the years hundreds of individuals have completed the program. Many have repeated a second time after gaining incites which allow them to focus more clearly on their recovery. Many now enjoy happy new marriages and other relationships using the principles learned in the divorce care sessions.

Participants have come to Divorce Care from as far away as 50 miles and include an age range from 18 to 72. Group members' educational backgrounds are diverse, ranging from high school dropouts to professional graduated degrees. Their divorce situations are just as diverse.

No matter what one’s divorce situation happens to be, Divorce Care can address those needs and provide a pathway to full recovery. Group leaders will be able to provide thoughtful incite into each lesson due to experiences of divorce personally or through family members.

Those interested may call 405-275-4180 or 405-481-3818 to enroll or receive more information. Those interested can also just come to the first session and learn more about the program. All CDC safety procedures will be encouraged to meet the needs of each participant.