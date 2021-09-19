Thinking Out Loud: Avoiding nose-dives

John T. Catrett III

ONHL Hospice Chaplain

Are there times when your hope fails you and your confidence nose-dives in despair? There are seven answers to this dilemma.

# 1 — HOPE CAN TAKE A TEMPORARY PAUSE! Where Hope Fails and Healing Grows is part of your grief healing journey. A brief hiatus, even for others, a temporary hibernation is a natural result of the unwanted grief experience. However, grief prepares you for a better hope, a fresh start towards healing. "Sorrow prepares you for joy. It violently sweeps everything out of your house, so that new joy can find space to enter. It shakes the yellow leaves from the bough of your heart, so that fresh, green leaves can grow in their place. It pulls up the rotten roots, so that new roots hidden beneath have room to grow." ~ Rumi New fresh roots of hope are essential elements to progress from a temporary pause in healing from your grief. Don't let discouragement or a short detour in your happiness cause your hope to permanently fail. Grief prepares you to receive more gladness as you begin healing.

# 2 — YOUR DECISION ABOUT WHO YOU ARE IS VITAL! "Every decision you make - every decision - is not a decision about what to do. It's a decision about Who You Are. When you see this, when you understand it, everything changes. You begin to see life in a new way. All events, occurrences, and situations turn into opportunities to do what you came here to do." ~ Neale Donald Walsch As you understand who you are everything changes about what to do. Finding the metal inside of you points your actions in a healing direction. Every grief healing decision you then make turns your thoughts and efforts toward opportunities. Dig deep. Look inside your soul; you are made of more inspiration and strength than you thought.

# 3 — QUIT WORRYING SO MUCH AND TAKE TIME TO THINK! When grief strikes, so can massive worry. After worrying about what is, is still there. Try engaging your mind in some hard, solid thinking. "Rarely do we find men who willingly engage in hard, solid thinking. There is an almost universal quest for easy answers and half-baked solutions. Nothing pains some people more than having to think." ~ Martin Luther King, Jr. Excessive worrying can cause you, figuratively, to go down a worthless rabbit hole. Worry is usually joined by discouragement, fear, and discouragement. Can you accept the self-challenge to take time to do some hard, solid, undiluted, thinking - absent worry? You will surprise yourself with the positive results of this personal effort. It may require more than one attempt to accomplish meaningful results.

# 4 — HOW BADLY DO YOU WANT TO HEAL FROM YOUR GRIEF? "Wanting something is not enough. You must be hungry for it. Your motivation must be absolutely compelling in order to overcome the obstacles that will invariably come your way." ~ Les Brown As you stand up to your obstacles you must be absolute in your efforts. Wanting is not a strong action word like DOING. Doing so helps you learn that many obstacles only have half the strength you thought they had. Nonetheless, your efforts must be absolute. The key to healing your grief is being able to be fully engaged with your own commitment and inspiration.

# 5 — LEARN TO MASTER YOUR HAPPINESS! It is essential that you learn to create a direction for yourself that highlights a clear course to follow. If your path is clear you can develop ideas and tools that you can immediately use to master your own happiness. "There's no reality except the one contained within us. That's why so many people live an unreal life. They take images outside them for reality and never allow the world within them to assert itself." ~ Hermann Hesse Learning to not let pessimism, anxiety, and resentment crowd your mind is vital to obtain the happiness and joy you seek. "To raise new questions, new possibilities, to regard old problems from a new angle, requires creative imagination." ~ Albert Einstein Always trying to find new ways to master your happiness as you travel your grief healing path is a golden answer. At this time of sorrow and loss have you considered how you can learn to master your happiness? Will you?

# 6 — HAVE YOU CONSIDERED ALL THE TOOLS AND IDEAS? Often when grief hits it is often unexpected and certainly not wanted. Confusion and helplessness are common companions of grief, bereavement, and loss. It is not uncommon in the early stages of grief to fail to consider, much less use, effective ideas and tools that you can use right now to make for yourself a better life." Some tools you may not have considered but should: Courage, Dare, Perseverance, and Toil, which can have a positive magical tailspin to make your difficulties and obstacles diminish. "Difficulties show men what they are. In case of any difficulty, remember that God has pitted you against a rough antagonist that you may conquer, and this cannot be without toil." ~ Epictetus Grief pits you against a challenging antagonist that you can conqueror only with extreme and continuous toil. "Your success and happiness lies in you. Resolve to keep happy, and your joy and you shall form an invincible host against difficulties." ~ Helen Keller Certainly, the afore mentioned tools and ideas are not what one thinks of as medicinal in nature. But their use as you take them from your grief healing toolbox can form an invincible and unbeatable host against grief difficulties. Consider strongly about using these tools and ideas to battle against your bereavement, sorrow, and loss. Words like resolve, toil, perseverance, and courage are all strong action words. Adopt them, call them to bear-arms on your behalf.

# 7 — WHAT IS YOUR PATH TO HAPPINESS? "Life is NOT "Supposed to be Fair." Know that there is no single way that life is "supposed" to be. Demanding that life meets our expectations is a sure-fire recipe for a miserable existence. Life is a game with no rules. Life just happens to us regardless of our best intentions. Our only path to happiness lies in being open to receiving whatever life throws at us - with Gratitude. Have NO Expectations of life." ~ Jonathan Lockwood Huie Life is not always a sweet bowl of your favorite ice cream. So often life makes its own rules. Being open to receiving all that life throws at you with gratitude can be your best path to happiness. "Sharpen your pencil as you create the story of your life. Ask today as you consider the many choices in your view - what is the highest and best use of your talents, skills, and abilities? When you answer that, seize the opportunity to sharpen those qualities even more sharply by applying your focused effort." ~ Mary Anne Radmacher Seize every opportunity, embrace all possibilities for happiness. "It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness." ~ Chinese proverb often quoted by Eleanor Roosevelt

At all times, embrace all positive available social media, technology, internet, and all other beneficial and essential resource solutions. Overcoming despair, grief and loss should be your highest priority. To stop grieving, starting to heal grief, loss, sorrow, and finding hope and joy is vital to experiencing lasting peace and happiness.

