Minister's Corner: The hope of the glory of God

Justin Dunn

University Baptist Church pastor

I cannot tell you exactly why it caught my ear, but it certainly did. This past Sunday at the church I get to pastor our worship leaders were leading us in a song about the Holy Spirit coming among us. There is one line that says, “you’re our living hope.” The woman who was leading out held that line to the very end of the note. The word ‘hope’ just hung there. The long ‘o’ resonated and ended with the soft sound of the ‘p’ at the end. I immediately noticed it. It was a long hope, what a powerful reminder.

The classic verse for describing the hope available to believers in Jesus Christ comes from Romans 5.

Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ, 2 through whom we have gained access by faith into this grace in which we now stand. And we boast in the hope of the glory of God. 3 Not only so, but we also glory in our sufferings, because we know that suffering produces perseverance; 4 perseverance, character; and character, hope.5And hopedoes not put us to shame, because God’s love has been poured out into our hearts through the Holy Spirit, who has been given to us (Romans 5:1-5)

The hope of the glory of God is the assurance of God’s full presence in and among us. It is a hope based on who God has proven to be, what God is doing right now, and what God will to restore all things. This hope is produced not through worldly success, social status, and problem free living. It is produced through difficulty, hanging on, and following Christ’s example of obedience. Verse 5 clarifies that though this hope is produced by long suffering it is not a shameful hope because it is anchored (Hebrews 6:19) in God’s perfect and pure love. As the song mentioned earlier says, this hope is made manifest to us by the indwelling Holy Spirit.

We are all captive to the temporary. We want what we want now. We feel like we feel now. We are affected by what’s going on right now and we want relief now. But what we need is patience for the journey. What we need is Godly perspective. What we need to know is that God is always with us and always working around us, even now. We are sustained by Him as we go through the now and make our way down the road. The hope we have in God through Christ and is present in His Holy Spirit is ours for the long haul. It even extends beyond this temporary world. Let His hope hang in your heart. Let it draw out across the days, years, and decades. It is a long hope, what a powerful reminder.