Service of healing to remember those suffering infant loss

Special to the News-Star

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

"As a woman who has experienced miscarriage, I can identify with some of the grief, pain and feelings of loss that roll around every year. People mean well, but so often the things they say ...," Pastor Trish Harris of the McLoud First United Methodist Church said.

Anyone who has lost a child to stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS or any other cause at any point during pregnancy or infancy, or anyone who knows someone who has, can help raise awareness.

Tens of thousands of families across the United States are devastated each year by the death of a baby, but the grief of these families and the value of their babies’ lives are very rarely acknowledged. In 1988, U.S. President Ronald Reagan declared October as a month to recognize the unique grief of bereaved parents in an effort to demonstrate support to the many families who have suffered such a tragic loss.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, Pastor Trish Harris will hold a Service of Healing at McLoud Methodist Church for those who have experienced this loss. Come for a service that will include a prayerful time of remembrance and support from one another. Everyone is welcome.

The First Methodist Church of McLoud is located at 415 S. Eighth. Call 405-964-3386 for more information.