Thinking Out Loud: It's all a horrible dream, isn't it?

John T. Catrett III

ONHL Hospice chaplain

“Is this really happening?... It has to be a dream, no – more like a nightmare.” These are words born in the state of confusion that ensues when, suddenly, we wake up and realize they are gone. "Gone" is a lonely, desolate word delivering the cold, harsh reality with finality. "Gone" is the sound of the human heart breaking into pieces. It invites us to cover our heads and go back to sleep, back to yesterday when nothing had changed. Regardless of how strong-willed and competent you may be, the loss of someone you love is accompanied by a host of fears.

Will you make it through this, will your world ever be the same again, will you ever stop hurting, or how can life ever be the same again? These are the fears that accompany a profound loss. Somehow diving back under the covers to dream time is a natural response. And why not? We heal when we sleep. This kind of traumatic change inflicts deep wounds, the kind we can't see but can never stop feeling. We instinctively run to the place where the pain stops, even momentarily. There is a need to return to sleep where we might, if we can possibly dream, once again touch the one who is gone.

For those who have experienced this profound loss, they know it is true. When we sleep those barriers born of 'good common sense' are down. When we dream, we touch that which has gone, seeking answers that haunt us. We pray it was just our imagination telling us lies ... maybe they didn't really say goodbye. We need to ask those haunting questions: can you hear me, are you okay or in pain, did you know how much I loved you, do you know how much I hurt? These are a few of the answers we seek. We have to know because it seems that we cannot go on until we do. And so, we sleep – wandering our dreams for the truth where our filters and biases are gone. We don't really need an affirmation; we just need to know we have made the connection and learned the truth. Only then are we fully awake since this horrible nightmare took place. We are moving again on our own terms – wobbly, but able to test the road forward. Only at this point are we able to gingerly learn to navigate this world without them. Yes, it actually happened, it was not a dream.

There is no painless way to lose a loved one. It is a unique experience for each one of us. No one can do more than attempt to understand your pain. Everything else is personal, as it should be. It is a broken road you must travel. Yet, in some odd way, your grief protects you during part of this journey by forcing you to go slowly and see every option before you. This is necessary and helps you to see more clearly as you choose the right turn for you, this different path and new future. It may never be pain-free, but you will always be more aware of how important today is and how comforting memories will always be. There is a startling clarity in creating new memories because you begin to understand how very important it is to everyone you love to eventually capture them and hold them close.

John T. Catrett III is chaplain for ONHL Hospice. He can be reached at (918) 352-3080 or john.catrett3@gmail.com.