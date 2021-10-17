Minister's Corner: The search for unity

Rev. Tom Dahlman

Emmanuel Episcopal Church

Psalm 133

Oh, how good and pleasant it is, when brethren live together in unity! It is like fine oil upon the head that runs down upon the beard, upon the beard of Aaron, and runs down upon the collar of his robe.

Imagine you have finally arrived at the house of a great friend after a long journey. You enter and they greet you with great joy. It is clear they have been anticipating your arrival and preparing for you to stay. Their hospitality is extravagant and you feel deeply honored.

As you pictured this scene, what scenes formed in your mind? When I tried this mental exercise, I pictured a joyful greeting, hugs, smiles and laughter. I imagined my luggage taken from my hand and being offered a seat. I saw a happy host offering me something to drink and some food.

Now imagine the scene again, but this time imagine it taking place in Jerusalem at the time of King David. The same sounds of joyful greetings are present. But this time there is someone ready at the door to remove your sandals and wash your feet. As your feet are washed more water is brought for your hands and face and head. Once you are clean, fine olive oil is brought for your hair and the smell fills the room. This is an extravagant greeting and there is enough to rub on your face, hands and arms after a long day in the hot sun.

Have you ever experienced a greeting like the one I just described? I have not, but the honor and hospitality portrayed is obvious. Every time I hear this Psalm it captures my imagination. The image is foreign, but the joy is not. Despite the thousands of years of culture and custom that separate us, the beauty of the scene remains powerful.

Recently when I read this Psalm at Morning Prayer it resonated more powerfully with me than it ever has. Prior to morning prayer, I had read the news and checked social media. There were fights and arguments seemingly about every topic: Bills in congress, the virus, politics, problems in our school and problems with the unhoused people. Worse than any news was the constant drip of disagreement and the lack of trust and confidence in each other that was apparent in the language being used. Language that evidences delight in attacking and denigrating others.

This Psalm brought tears to my eyes because the beautiful symbols of unity it portrays are the reverse of the division and fighting we see around us. There are no winners in arguments like these. The only results of this kind of fighting are broken communities, relationships and families. Our Creator who inspired the Psalm must be weeping.

In ancient Israel this Psalm was sung by pilgrims as they approached the Temple and climbed the steps of the Temple Mount. It is called a Psalm of Ascent. It was a picture of a nation of separate tribes coming together to worship the one God of Israel. The Psalm tells us that brethren living together in unity is as sacred as the holy oil that Moses used to consecrate the Altar in the Tabernacle and then to consecrate his brother Aaron as High Priest. It is as good as the dew found on the hills of Mount Hermon which made the mountain lush and green. Mount Hermon is in the northern part of Israel which over much of the history of the Hebrew scriptures was separated from Jerusalem and Temple in a different kingdom. Yet the psalmist still refers to that far flung place as a “hill of Zion.”

Finally, the psalmist tells us that it is in Zion, the place where God dwells, where the united people of God find life. I don’t know about you, but I care more about this unity than I do about being right. I know this challenge is great. I don’t know how we can walk in unity in the midst of so much disagreement. I don’t know how we can journey toward Zion together distracted by forces working hard to pull us apart.

I do know that we will never achieve unity if we do not try. Maybe we can begin by speaking to each other face to face instead of arguing on social media. Maybe we can start by being in the physical presence of the person we assume has the worst intentions and actually have a conversation. I also know that the journey will only begin if we assume that the people we are walking with care as much about the destination as we do and the welcome we will receive at the end.