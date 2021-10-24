Minister's Corner: Pray each day

Rev. Ray Belford, Senior Pastor First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Are any among you suffering? They should pray. Are any cheerful? They should sing songs of praise. Are any among you sick? They should call for the elders of the church and have them pray over them, anointing them with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer of faith will save the sick, and the Lord will raise them up; and anyone who has committed sins will be forgiven. Therefore confess your sins to one another, and pray for one another, so that you may be healed. The prayer of the righteous is powerful and effective. James 5:13-16 (NRSV)

On the inside of the cover of Phil Yancy’s book, “Prayer: Does It Make Any Difference?” the first thing that you will read is this. “According to the Bible, there was a time when God and Adam walked together in the garden and conversed as friends.” Shouldn’t our prayer life be like this?

In the research Yancy did for his book, he found that the vast majority of those he interviewed said that they prayed almost every day, but most of them did not find it satisfying; they only on occasion felt the presence of God. Yancy’s publisher conducted a website poll and found that only 23 of 678 respondents felt satisfied with the time they were spending in prayer. How would you answer this question?

God wants to communicate with us. God wants us to talk to Him. He wants us to share our life with Him and recognize Him as our Creator, as our Father, as the one who gives us grace through the sacrifice of Jesus who shed His blood for our sins, once and for all.

Previously, in James, he tells us that we should grow closer to God and if we draw near to God, God will draw near to us. When we pray, we communicate with God and prayer provides the opportunity to draw closer to God and build our relationship with Him.

God wants us to pray. God wants our fellowship. The Rev. Gavin Ellis writes: “Prayer is communication with God. It is the people of God, us, communicating with the God that we believe in. Let me say that again, it seems so simple yet means so much….Prayer is us communicating with the God that we believe in. It is not enough to believe in God,” he says. “Yes, we are saved by faith and faith alone…but faith involves obedience, and that faith involves relationship.”

Creating a relationship with God means we don’t treat Him like a Genie in a bottle, and only want Him present when we are in trouble or when we want something. That is not a relationship.

A relationship is based on constant communication that includes thanking God for all the blessings we encounter in our life, confessing our sins, expressing our sorrow, and asking forgiveness.

This is what we do in church. In fellowship we allow God to communicate with us. We read His Word. We listen to the sermon. And we also communicate with God when we sing songs to praise Him, when we lift up our needs and prayers to Him. True worship is all about communicating with God.

Communicating with God also means giving thanks when prayers are answered. Last year we were praying for a vaccine that would be effective against COVID-19. Those prayer have been answered and we should be thankful. We didn’t get just one vaccine, we received three. Now, approval has been given for boosters. I see this as a miracle from God that comes to us through the intelligence, he has bestowed on us that has provided the science that over the years has wiped out many terrible diseases.

Those who still reject the vaccines remind me of an old story about a man who refused to leave his house when the police came by to warn him of an impending flood. He refused, and said, “God will take care of me.” When the flood waters reached the windows of his two-story house, neighbors came by in a boat and offered to let him in. He refused, and said, “God will take care of me.” As the water continued to rise, he climbed to his roof. A helicopter flew overhead and offered to drop a rope for him so they could pull him up to the chopper. Again, he refused, and said “God will take care of me.” The man was swept off the roof and died. When he got to heaven he said to God, “Why didn’t you save me?” God said, “I sent the police to warn you of the coming flood and you stayed. I sent your neighbors by in a boat, and you refused to get into the boat. I sent you a helicopter so you could be pulled from the roof, but you refused. None of that got your attention, what more could I do?”

Sound like any unvaccinated folks that you know.

Get in the habit of praying each day, throughout the day to stay in constant contact and to grow closer to God. And remember, to communicate means you must listen as much a talk. You may not hear God’s voice, but I believe your thoughts will perceive His presence being with you and know what He is leading you to do.