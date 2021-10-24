Wesley United Methodist to host Stewpendous Fall Bazaar and lunch Nov. 5-6; vendor booths available

The Shawnee News-Star

Wesley United Methodist Women in Shawnee will again hold their Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar and Stew Lunch, on Friday, Nov. 5, and Saturday Nov. 6, 2021. Hours for the bazaar on Friday are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

The stew lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday only. Come and get stew, cornbread, dessert and coffee or tea for $9. We will have a bake sale with homemade items made by Wesley members on both days. There will be a variety of vendors on both days.

There is still booth space available for $35 for both days or $17.50 for Friday only. For vendor booths, please text or leave a voice mail to 405-209-0456, or contact the Wesley church office during office hours Mon.-Thur. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 405-275-1556.