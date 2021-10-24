Wesley UMC women to host fall bazaar
Wesley United Methodist Women in Shawnee will host the annual Stewpendous Annual Fall Bazaar and Stew Lunch next month.
The bazaar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.
There will be a bake sale with homemade items made by Wesley members and a variety of vendors.
The stew lunch will be Friday only from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be stew, cornbread, dessert, and coffee or tea, and the cost will be $9.
The cost to reserve a booth is $35 for both days or $17.50 for Friday only. To reserve a booth, text or leave a voicemail at 405-209-0456 or contact the Wesley church office during office hours (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday) at 405-275-1556.