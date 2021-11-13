Shawnee Ministerial Association to hold Ecumenical Community Prayer Service Nov. 18

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Ministerial Association will be holding an Ecumenical Prayer Service at First Baptist Church on Thursday, November 18, beginning at 6 p.m.

Ministers from seven different churches will be offering prayers of thanksgiving for local community groups that provide help and services to our community. There will also be music provided by First Baptist’s worship team.

Dr. Charles Kimball, pastor of First Baptist Church, will be offering a prayer of thanks for all of the churches we have in our community.

Rev. James Hicks, interim pastor of St. John’s Lutheran Church, will be offering a prayer of thanksgiving for our veterans.

Rev. Justin Dunn, pastor of University Baptist Church, will be offering a prayer of thanks to all our health care workers.

Rev. Ray Belford, pastor of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) will be offering a prayer for all agencies that provide services to help meet the needs of our community.

Fr. Tom Dahlman, rector at Emmanuel Episcopal Church will offer a prayer for those working for criminal justice reform.

Rev. Stephanie Stephens, pastor of Bethel United Methodist Church, will be giving a prayer for all of our teachers.

Dr. Tiffany Nagel Monroe, pastor of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, will be giving thanks for our first responders.

Rev. Tate Monroe, youth pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, will be giving thanks for our freedom.

Those who attend are asked to bring canned food for the hungry to be distributed during Thanksgiving.