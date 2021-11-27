Minister's Corner: Celebrate every week

Pastor Justin Dunn, University Baptist Church

While a seminary student, I had the opportunity to earn some money as a substitute teacher for the local school district. I really enjoyed it, mainly because I had so many different experiences in different classrooms. One day I was substituting for a Pre-K class and had the opportunity to interact with a young man who taught me an amazing lesson. The boy did not have many words but was very emphatic with the ones he did use. He would hold something in his hand and say with full expression, “look at this, look at this.” He would repeat this throughout the day with different objects but the same emotive emphasis, “Look at this, look at this!”

This past Sunday the choir at University Baptist Church, where I pastor, sang a song entitled “Look at the World,” by composer John Rutter. As I heard the words delicately imploring the listener to view the surrounding world as a picture of God’s creative work, I head the young boy’s voice again. There is an unquestionably many things around us that do not speak of God, in fact they speak of quite the opposite. We seem to focus our eyes and attitudes on these things. But the Holy Spirit whispers in our hearts and echoes in our minds, “Look at this, look at this.” God is doing some amazing things among us if we just look. This past Saturday that early morning sky was ablaze with a deep pink as if God was saying, “Good Morning Shawnee.” The fall leaves changing and falling are a reminder of the unchanging presence of God. The nurse grabbing some groceries on the way home is a reminder of the care and comfort provided through dedicated people placed and empowered by God. The little, wide eyed one year old is a beaming light of hope that is found in God’s promises and presence. As you celebrate Thanksgiving this week and every week, I pray that you might “look at this,” and see the God who loves you.

“Praise to thee o lord for all creation

Give us thankful hearts that we may see

All the gifts we share and every blessing

All things come of thee.” From “Look at the World” by John Rutter see James 1:17