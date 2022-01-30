Minister's Corner: There is Life in Death

Pastor Justin Dunn, University Baptist Church Shawnee

We are inundated with stories daily of people dying, often in a tragic or alarming way. Over the past two years of pandemic, we have heard of numerous deaths, along with many lost to war and disease around the world. Those numbers add up and the toll climbs. If we are not careful we can forget that each report of death is about a life, a created human being who is no longer living on this Earth.

At the same time if we remember that those numbers do in fact represent people we can find ourselves overcome with grief and despair. Jesus, God in human flesh, was not immune to this experience of the reality of death. It is widely thought that his own earthly father, Joseph, died when Jesus was young. Jesus’ relative and early ministry partner John was killed barbarically as Jesus’ earthly ministry was beginning to build. Then there is the gospel account of Jesus dealing with the death of his friend Lazarus and weeping. There is a tendency to read the Lazarus story and say, “yeah but Jesus brought his friend back.” That is exactly what happened but there are two things to remember, Lazarus did in fact permanently die and Jesus gave hope for all humanity in his response to Lazarus. He said to Martha, “I am the resurrection and the life.” In this overwhelming reality of death of real people there is real hope and real life available through and in Christ. There is weeping and should be over the loss of loved ones and even ones we did not personally know. There is also life in the memories, life in enduring the pain, and always life in a relationship with God through Christ.

January the 18th marked one year since my father, Jim, died of COVID at the age of 69. I have lived states away from my parents for over twenty years and would see him with my mom in person two to three times a year. But we talked on the phone at least weekly and especially during baseball season we would chat about how the Cardinals could capture another world championship. Like perhaps many of you that’s what I miss, the “for no real reason” phone calls just to chat and end with a heartfelt, “Love you, dad.” I miss him and on occasion I am still saddened by his rather abrupt passing. But memories have become signposts of a life lived and experienced. God has and continues be a voice of comfort, encouragement, and conquering love. May it be true for you, may you know God’s love that joins us to Him, and may you be know that in Christ nothing, death nor life, separates us from that love.