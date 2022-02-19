Minister' Corner: Tell me something good

Pastor Justin Dunn, University Baptist Church, Shawnee

“Confession is good for the soul.” There is a significant possibility that this phrase is familiar to you in some way. As with many phrases this one has slipped into the category of cliché and probably no longer packs the intended punch. Confession in the Scriptures is grounded in the relational character of God. It is the forgiving God that invites ALL people to come under His protection. The Psalms, specifically, are a wonderful source for examples of confession grounded in the knowledge of a relationship with a Holy, forgiving God. Psalm 32 illustrates the goodness of confession as a once and again repentant David walks through the process and the understanding of God. So why is confession good for the soul (by soul I mean every aspect of existence and being)?

According to Psalm 32:

Confession brings forgiveness and that cleanses our spirits (32:1)

Confession before God removes guilt. Guilt is a burden; conviction is a bridge to the forgiving God. (32:5)

Confession allows us to see God and seek his protection (32:6)

Confession leads to trust and gladness (32:10-11)

Good confession is not self-demeaning language about how awful we are. It is admittance that we ALL come short of a Holy God and should bring that sin to Him. Good confession is language about the goodness of God. Make a healthy decision and just tell God where you have fallen short of His standard and let Him surround you with songs of deliverance (32:7).

Good confession is not a Facebook post or an attention-grabbing proclamation. There is a Scripturally appropriate place for public confession, but it starts between you and God. It starts with the trusting God with our need to let it go and pour it out. He is faithful and He can be found.

Being all around healthy means being honest in all our relationships. Let us start being honest before God. If any experiences have made you think that God cannot be trusted let Psalm 32:10 speak: “Many are the woes of the wicked, but the Lord’s unfailing love surround the one who trusts in Him.” Unfailing love sounds pretty good to me.