First Baptist Church recovery complete upon anniversary of historic winter storm

Editor's note: This story, written by Donald Rominger Jr. from Shawnee's First Baptist Church, recounts the flooding and damage that occurred at the church as a result of a major winter storm a year ago, while also celebrating the recent and final completion of needed repairs and renovations.

When an alarm tied to First Baptist Church went off at the downtown Shawnee fire station on Feb. 14, 2021, it immediately signaled a problem with the then-112-year-old downtown structure. Worship services that morning had been canceled in face of a historically cold storm that had descended upon the city. But a 5 p.m.. telephone call to Dr. Charles Kimball, the church’s pastor, sent Kimball scurrying across town to investigate the problem.

Rumbling from below the four-story education annex revealed the alert’s stunning cause. A torrent of water from a fractured four inch galvanized pipe from outside the structure was pouring uncontrollably “like being discharged from a fire hose,” into the building’s basement and subbasement," Kimball said.

Pastor Kimball’s next view was more harrowing. Some 12 and half feet of water — like an open swimming pool — had crept up the sides of the basement and subbasement, revealing an estimated 100,000 gallons of water, and it was rapidly rising.

Working quickly, Pastor Kimball placed a call to Bill Ford, whose 78-year affiliation with the church was invaluable; and to Associate Pastor Michael Ware, “to get another head to help me assess the situation.”

Ford quickly contacted Charles Thompson and Heath Halley of All Phase Electric to find and shut shutdown all electrical circuits to eliminate the danger of electrocution and of fire in the structure. The fire department soon shut off of the burgeoning stream from the outside water main, and a volatile outside gas leak on the playground was hurriedly capped. “The Shawnee Fire Department was wonderful in all respects,” Ford responded.

The church fortunately included men familiar either with the four-building compound, or with the 69-year-old Education Annex in which most of the damage was located. Church Assets Committee member David Stevens, who had recently toiled with Ford to remove unnecessary items from the Annex basement, was called upon to help determine the major damage. A 32-year veteran Navy Captain with command experience, Stevens had vital knowledge in assessing structural stress, while Bill Ford knew virtually every part of the building.

Dr. Kimball put out alerts also to local industrialist Rocky Wade, and building contractor John Peck, both members of First Baptist, to help him assess the chaotic wreckage.

It was soon evident that virtually all operations would need to be shut down in midst of the record blast that would reach 13 below zero two days later. And the damage was disheartening.

Force from the frigid shear was such that it had blown out a sink in a fourth floor bathroom and splintered the tempered glass on one outside enclosure. Further investigation discovered that the HVAC, boiler system, air conditioning, and elevators to all floors were destroyed or damaged beyond repair. Electrical systems were seriously damaged also, and all internal and external communication had been knocked out, including the church intercom.

Recovery and repair began almost immediately.

“We were blessed to have men in the church with contacts or knowledge essential to the restoration,” Kimball said.

Clean-up was the first challenge. Fortunately, Stevens, Ford, and fellow Beacon Sunday School class member Carl Moss, had recently labored to clean out years of discarded and accumulated materials in the building’s basement. The basement had to be pumped dry and flotsam removed that had been missed in the initial cleaning.

Building contractor Monte Garner volunteered his crew to begun pumping the some 400 tons of water from the basements. Volunteer paint contractors Chris and Patty Neikes were quickly on hand also to begin dismantling fixtures and hauling residue from the wreckage.

Randy Jones from American Heat and Air had been already on site to assess damages to the environmental heating and cooling systems. Exhaustive repairs and replacement soon began for those fixtures, as well as controls to the units.

The antiquated galvanized pipes also had to be torn out and replaced with modern plastics. And the exposed water connections outside the building were moved inside to prevent another heavy freeze from bursting the seals.

The huge boiler, original to the building’s 1952 construction, had to be dismantled, removed and replaced, as well as the gas lines, air conditioning units, conduits and electrical wiring. The older iron and steel fixtures had to be removed by heavy lifts from both outside and inside the building.

Although the buildings’ elevators remained intact, it was evident that the hydraulic system, gear box and pulleys essential for operation were useless, and much of the super structure had to be rebuilt to code. Carpentry and painting were needed, too.

Initial damage estimates reached more than $550,000, which would only rise as repairs became clear.

Retired banker Tony McMurray, who serves as the Church Assets Committee Chairman, almost immediately began insurance negotiations as adjusters began assessing damages and the amounts allowed for replacement.

Some unanticipated and required updating and safety had to be re-negotiated for inclusion in the Church’s insurance, requiring hours of time.

The $7,500 deductible insurance amount was quickly absorbed. The State Baptists office sent $6,500, while sister church Immanuel Baptist, which had contacted FBC staff with offers of help, contributed an additional $1,000 of the deductible amount.

Immanuel Baptist Church, which had in 1930 begun as a mission of First Baptist, “came full circle to help First Shawnee,” remarks Pastor Kimball. “We are blessed and grateful to our brothers and sisters at Immanuel.”

As repairs proceeded, First Baptist was encapsulated in only three rooms of its massive structure, as smaller air and heating units serviced those facilities. Fortunately, one of these enclosures was the large auditorium with its massive 99-year-old organ, that allowed regular worship services to proceed, along with Ware’s choral group (although Sunday evening and midweek services were temporarily suspended). Sunday Bible study was moved to one large room and its adjacent parlor. The church offices remained unspoiled, so telecommunication was quickly restored in the latter to allow ministry assistant Lahoma Singleton space for vital operations.

The church’s ultra modern child and baby center was next to be placed in service, as repairs continued.

By October 15, 2021, much of the building and other annexes were ready for operations. But hurdles still remained. Parts ordered for some repairs had yet to arrive. Supply chains had been interrupted due to catastrophic damages from the February storm throughout the Southwest; Texas especially; with homes and businesses clamoring for limited repair parts.

The elevator system became especially captive to the back-ups, since the Church’s auditorium, choir room and most classrooms were located upstairs. Bids for repair were slow to arrive, and some costs were “add-ons” outside the original claims that were ultimately approved by the insurance company. McMurray, the Church’s volunteer financial officer, spent hours on the telephone to establish installation timelines, as well to meet unanticipated costs.

Once installed to new building codes, the elevator had to receive State approval. A State inspection team finally approved the lift the week of January 31, 2022. The remarkable facility even has new audio apps to assist worshippers.

The first services in the fully-repaired Shawnee First Baptist Church were held on Feb. 6, 2022, just short of the one-year anniversary of the historic storm. A celebratory luncheon is set for early March.

In the historic weather event, First Baptist Church leaned much about itself and others. Most evident was the unselfish response of a myriad people from both outside and inside the Church. Accolades are especially awarded to the Fire department, without whom one of the buildings could have suffered irreparable damage.

Volunteer contractors and outside workers, volunteers from the Church itself, and the church Pastor and staff were all on hand, often without being called, or in most cases not compensated. The State Baptist offices and insurance specialists worked with the Church to provide the best opportunities for restoration

It might be observed also how much First Baptist Church means to the City of Shawnee and its surrounding community.

Finally, we must say that God is abundantly good. His mercies are evidenced in the hands of His people. As the Apostle Paul said, “how beautiful are the feet of those who preach the gospel of peace and bring glad tidings of good things.”

And for that we as a Church are thankful beyond measure.