Community Ecumenical Lent Worship Series events set in Shawnee

Shawnee Ministerial Association

The Shawnee Ministerial Association (SMA) is planning to bring back the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship Series this year after the 2020 series was halted after two services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, due to the pandemic, plans for the series in 2021 were cancelled.

This year SMA has scheduled eight churches from seven denominations to resume the series.

The worship is scheduled at noon each Thursday during Lent with a different church hosting each week thereafter. A fellowship meal follows a short worship. The meal is furnished by the host church with donations accepted to help off-set the cost of the meal.

Pastors of the host churches plan to follow all safety precautions that are current at the time of hosting regarding COVID-19 status at the time.

The public is invited to share in both the short worship service and the fellowship meal. Over the past several years, the Community Ecumenical Lenten Worship series has brought together Christians from different traditions in a shared worship experience and opportunity for fellowship.

The series will begin with Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 501 North Broadway, hosting the first service on Thursday on March 3.

University Baptist Church, 2515 North Kickapoo, will host on Thursday, March 10.

United Presbyterian and First Christian Church, 1625 N. Broadway will co-host on Thursday, March 17. The co-hosted worship will be at First Christian Church.

St. John Lutheran Church, 3610 N. Union ,will host on Thursday, March 24.

Wesley United Methodist Church, 302 E. Independence will host on Thursday, March 31.

St. Benedict’s Catholic Church, 632 N. Kickapoo, will host on Thursday April 7.

First Baptist Church, 227 N. Union, will host on Good Friday, April 15.