Minister's Corner: Am I a Fan or a Follower?

Pastor Gérard Nsabimana — Wesley United Methodist Church

Am I a Fan or a Follower?

Is there anyone in your life whom you admire most? How about someone whom you would like to follow in their footsteps?

I confess that I have found it easier for me to simply like posts and pictures on Facebook than it is for me to reach out to the concerned persons and finding out what is happening in their lives. I can see myself in the future joining the twitter world and following a few of the people whom I admire. However, I am somehow unclear to what might be the significant differences between using Twitter and reacting to posts or pictures on Facebook.

As I talk about admiring and following persons via social media, I am also thinking about what it means to follow Christ for those of us called Christians. I strongly believe that being a Christian is more than simply “liking” or even posting a comment on what Christ says in the Bible. I also believe that being a Christian requires more than being a fan of Christ.

I admit that, for me, being a “fan” of Jesus Christ is far much easier than being his follower.

I recently looked at how Jesus Christ warned those who want to follow him to count the cost before they took on the idea that they can follow him. In all the four Gospels, Jesus shares that there will be a cost associated with our choice to follow him. For instance, hear what Jesus tells his disciples and the crowd around him: “If any want to become my followers, let them deny themselves and take up their cross and follow me.” (Mark 8:34)

Can you believe that we are almost in March? Before we know it, Easter will be here. As we journey towards Easter, which cross are you willing to carry as you follow Christ rather than simply being his fan? Just as there is no Easter without the Cross, we cannot follow Christ without taking up our crosses and truly follow our Lord Jesus Christ.

On March 2nd (Ash Wednesday), we will officially begin the season of Lent as we remember who we are as humans and hopeful who we can be as followers of Jesus Christ. Lent season leads to Easter, the day we celebrate that though our bodies are temporary and our lives are not always reflecting that we are Christ’s followers, a day of resurrection will come when we will live in the presence of God forever. I invite you to join me during the season of Lent this year to listen to God so that we can hear what God might be calling us to do as followers of Christ!

Grace and Peace.