Minister's Corner: 'Be in church somewhere this Sunday'

Rev. Ray Belford, pastor Shawnee First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)

Every time I read about Jesus calling His disciples, I am reminded of a book by John MacArthur titled: “Twelve Ordinary Men.” There are some things that I like about his book, but there are also some things that I question. One thing that bothers me about the book that was published twenty years ago is that as we “look” at the people around Jesus during His earthly ministry MacArthur seems to be missing some. There were also several women who travelled with Jesus and the Disciples, and in some ways they were extraordinary.

I do think it is important for us to realize that Jesus didn’t call the type of men most of us would assume would be chosen. He didn’t select a rabbi. He didn’t recruit scholars. He didn’t look within the religious establishment.

Jesus placed His focus on ordinary men to be His inner circle. I think this is important to remember because when Jesus calls us (we ordinary people of today) we don’t have any excuse not to respond to His call.

Again, while we see the Twelve Disciples were all men, we also read about Mary the mother of Jesus. Mary Magdalene. Martha and Mary. The woman at the well, who was the first person whom Jesus told He was the Messiah. There are many other un-named women who supported Jesus and the Disciples throughout His ministry.

Today many ordinary women have developed into some of the most extra-ordinary pastors, evangelists, and missionaries. Women are serving in many of our mainline denominations. I have often wondered that throughout history if the church would have flourished better if it were more matriarchal than patriarchal.

In Luke’s Gospel, in the 13th chapter Jesus says “Jerusalem, Jerusalem, the city that kills the prophets and stones those who are sent to it! How often have I desired to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, and you were not willing!” (Luke 13:34 NRSV) Jesus didn’t refer to Himself as a rooster, but like a mother hen who covers her brood under her wings to protect them, often sacrificing her life to do so.

Most of our churches throughout our country would have great difficulty in surviving if it were not for the work of ordinary women serving Jesus in all ways possible, preaching, teaching, helping with outreach, administration, and using so many gifts that often go un-noticed.

Jesus continues through the Holy Spirt to call ordinary people, whether male or female, to be followers of Jesus. Then, through the power of the Holy Spirit, they find the place to which God has called them, and they become extra-ordinary.

Regardless of where we come from, our Lord and Savior has a place for us. If we let Him lead us, we will find that we will grow in that place and be a person who will fulfill what Jesus called us to do—to make disciples.

I would encourage you to be in church somewhere this Sunday. If it has been a while due to the pandemic, get back in the habit of worshiping each week.