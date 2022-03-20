Thinking Out Loud: Rabbits, Squirrels and Us

John T. Catrett, III

Most preachers’ wives must certainly be able to identify with the cartoon by Dennis Fletcher. The cartoon depicts a minister’s wife sitting in the congregation while holding up a rabbit puppet, people sitting behind her looking at her like she is crazy. Minister’s wives know better than anyone that their husbands can get off the subject and “chase rabbits," so I, too, plead guilty! More than I should, I wander off course and fail to “Keep the main thing the main thing."

Ministers and chaplains aren’t alone in this area. While we may “chase rabbits” I’m finding that too many of our government leaders at the City and State level, and even our National Capital, are persistently distracted by squirrels. That’s right, “Squirrels!"

One of my all-time favorite animated movies is Pixar’s UP. In this movie, the friendly pet dog, Dug, is wonderfully loyal except when the word or even a thought of a squirrel comes along. Dug is great, but his A.D.D. kicks in whenever “Squirrel” interjects his thoughts or eyesight.

While I may chase too many rabbits, there are too many of our government leaders chasing squirrels all the time rather than staying focused on the essential matters of our city, our State and our Nation! Also, too many 21st century Americans Believers have D.A.D.D.—i.e. “Divine Attention Deficit Disorder". We seem easily distracted and then disconnected from the Lord.

We find our own “Squirrels” taking us as Christians, us as citizens, and our government leaders away from the main thing! Our preoccupation with minor issues in our walk with God, with our city concerns, State subjects, and National matters can mount up as a major detriment to our goal of “Keeping the main thing the main thing!"

Our inability to say “Enough is enough!” causes us to run after more squirrels! Chasing after individualism and personal preference in the church, city, state and nation seems like a squirrel that keeps us away from finding more unity and common ground of essential concerns.

Please pray for our National bureaucrats, our State representatives, our City officials and our Church spokespersons (chase after the Main One!) that they may all focus on the “Main Thing!"

John T. Catrett III is ONHL hospice chaplain and writes a regular column about loss of loved ones and how to cope with grief.