Thinking Out Loud: Feeling funky today in your grief journey?

John T. Catrett, III

As you travel along the path of your personal grief journey, you might be experiencing a "funky" kind of experience that feels like taking one step forward and two steps back. You might be saying: "I am in a bit of a funk! Today I am REALLY feeling how difficult the coping progression and healing process can be."

The following quote underscores how the pain of any kind of loss and its disability may stretch or up-end your view of what is important in life, the things you should concentrate your thoughts and actions upon. "This life's temporal lens distorts. The things of the moment are grossly magnified, and the things of eternity are blurred or diminished" ~Neal L. Maxwell (Endure, p. 26).

Grief is a profoundly disorienting experience, distorting one's mental clarity and overwhelming one's emotions. Grief and sorrow are often accompanied with companions of confusion, despair, anger, hopelessness and anguish. No wonder you feel like your grief reconciliation road is in a funk! Overcoming grief and starting to heal is much more difficult than a casual walk down the lane on a sunny day.

Taking One Step Forward! "The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step." ~Chinese Proverb. Even a baby step can bring positive results. Small steps taken boldly can make a major difference. Bold efforts, even tiny steps, are declarations of an inner attitude to move beyond your misery to a better place. Small baby steps repeatedly taken can give internal empowerment to reinforce and support your actions.

Looking Inside! "Look well into thyself. There is a source of strength which will always spring up if thou will always look there” ~Marcus Aurelius (121-180). Within every person is empowerment undiscovered and lies dormant until called upon. Grief can make that call. At the height of your grief, you may feel that moving forward is impossible. Deep inside ourselves where we find that wellspring of empowerment, we can find the fortitude to continue and to survive the pain. Arising from your bed of severe grief and loss is possible. Awakening from distressing sorrow and nurturing new hope and joy should be your creed.

Hope! Try to think of hope as an action word. Hope as a choice involves continuing to take bold steps forward. Hope always suggests to individuals that we can dig deep internally for hidden, previously unused, empowerment. "As great scientists have said and as all children know, it is above all by the imagination that we achieve perception, compassion, and hope" ~Ursula K. LeGuin. Hope suggests self-commitment so you will not falter when you experience detours on your healing path.

It can be quite challenging at times to experience these one-step-forward and two- steps-back type of detours as you seek to integrate grieving into your life and continue to heal. During attempts to transform your grief and heal, you will likely experience a "grief funk" more than once. Remember, arising from the painful bed of sorrow to nurturing oneself in hope and joy isn't a casual walk down memory lane.

This journey requires clarity of thought and a sincere desire to recover while gaining understanding of your grief and finding sustained purpose and peace in your life. This should be your goal and hope! The challenge is to be a survivor and overcomer of your loss. Transform yourself into a new, more whole person. New roots of hope and fortitude have to be given room to grow.

Learning to reconcile your grief and find new peace and joy requires unqualified commitment and continued determination. It requires purpose, willpower and sustained resolve. This will break the "funkiness" of the moment!

John T. Catrett III is ONHL hospice chaplain and writes a regular column about loss of loved ones and how to cope with grief.