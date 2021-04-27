TSET offers free guide for Oklahoma Farmers Markets

The Shawnee News-Star

There’s a new way for Oklahomans to find and support local farmers markets – the Shape Your Future Farmers Market interactive map. Just in time for spring and summer produce, Shape Your Future (SYF), a program of the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET), has made your next trip to the market as easy as click and go. Shape Your Future encourages Oklahomans to eat better, move more, drink water and be tobacco free with a variety of free resources and tools available at ShapeYourFutureOK.com.

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a farmers market pro, Shape Your Future provides tips, videos and more to help you make the most of your farmers market trip. The program also encourages farmers markets to register with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry in order to take advantage of marketing opportunities, technical support and liability protections.

“Farmers markets provide an incredible opportunity to buy fresh produce, learn how to prepare it and to support local farmers in our state,” said Julie Bisbee, TSET executive director. “Shape Your Future provides a variety of healthy recipes packed with fruits and veggies and advice to ease the minds of anyone who is less familiar with buying and cooking fresh produce.”

The Oklahoma Nutrition Information and Education (ONIE) project promotes healthy living through innovative and creative strategies for communities, families and individuals across the state. Through ONIE, many farmers markets in Oklahoma accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The process is simple. Just bring your SNAP card to the table that says “SNAP Accepted Here,” and get tokens that can be used like cash at the farmers market.

Additionally, Double Up Oklahoma, a statewide healthy food incentive program, doubles the value (up to $20 per day) of federal SNAP nutrition benefits at participating farmers markets. This helps people bring home more locally grown fruits and vegetables.

Thinking of visiting a farmers market? Consider these tips before you go.

Arrive early to get the best produce selection

Scope it out – check out all your options before buying

Bring bags – not all booths provide them

Bring cash – not all booths accept cards

Get to know your farmers – learn where your food comes from and ask about best ways to prepare your produce

Be spontaneous – try new foods each time you go

Get your kids excited about fruits & veggies – print and play our Farmers Market Scavenger Hunt! [Attached]

Get more tips here from ShapeYourFutureOK.com

Once you stock up at the market, be sure to fill half your plate with fresh fruits and veggies at every meal. Not sure what to cook? Learn what’s in season by downloading this flyer or get inspired by visiting ShapeYourFutureOK.com.