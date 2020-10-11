Helpful insight for starting your exercise and wellness program

Reggie Grovey

Contributing writer

Exercise and proper nutrition are only good for you when you do it! Equally so, is the fact we must deal with many distractions that deter us from completing our much-needed exercise too. That’s why it is so important to identify and utilize strategies that will help keep you motivated to begin and maintain your exercise program for the rest of your life. Hopefully this week’s tips will be beneficial in that manner, and help bring you improved health and fitness results!

It has been my experience that most successful fitness programs have been incorporated smoothly into a person’s weekly agenda as a way of life. This usually requires instituting change. And of course, change is never easy. However, the stress of this process can be minimized if you are aware and prepared to handle it effectively.

The first stage of change is usually precontemplation: This is where there is no apparent intention to actually make a change within the next 6 months, and there may not even be an awareness of the need to change. Here is where your family support system becomes so important and effective. Many times, the encouragement from a loved one can motivate us towards achieving a much-needed healthier lifestyle. This could develop into a neat situation where the family begins exercising together. I love the idea and it is a great way to spend quality time with your entire family, or significant other. A relaxing low impact walk on a pleasant evening is a nice way to get some exercise and great conversation with the one you love.

The next phase is Contemplation: Here you begin to weigh the time, effort, and cost necessary to make lifestyle changes. This is a very important step and I encourage everyone to put a little thought and focus into this one. For example, reviewing your family schedules, or budgeting your finances, and your considering all your options, etc.

Thirdly comes Preparation: You fall in this category if you are demonstrating efforts and plans to initiate changes. You’re getting closer now, if you can just get yourself to this stage! Deciding the gym or trainer of your choice etc.… would be examples.

Next comes Action: This is where you are actually in the process of making changes. When you get to this stage, you are well on your way to improved health and fitness habits as a way of life, and you can absolutely do this! Like training with weights and completing cardio three to four times a week, or eating sensible healthy meals that include a nice combination of healthy fluids, protein, moderate “good” carbohydrates, and healthy fat choices, etc...

Finally, after successfully completing these stages for change you must prepare for maintenance. Here you have demonstrated the ability to achieve your goals and are in the process of establishing methods to monitor and control your new behavior of exercise as a way of life. I am taking a wild guess here, but I bet you fall in this category, right? If you are in this category, keep up the good work! If you do not fall in this category, I have faith in you, and you should have faith in yourself, because with a little planning and change you will be on your way towards achieving your first realistic fitness goals in no time. It is never too late to start your exercise program.

Here are a few essential keys to successful change:

·Develop a true desire to confront and face any fears about a healthy life style. Your better health is worth the effort.

·Believe in yourself, you can be in the best shape of your life.

·Gather knowledge that will help you achieve a healthy lifestyle change logically.

·Write down your fitness goals, review them daily, and take action to achieve them. Set realistic short term and long-term goals.

·Be prepared for setbacks because you will have them. Simply view them as learning experiences for continued success. Never give up!

·Monitor, evaluate, and reward your progress.

As you identify and incorporate realistic changes towards your healthy lifestyle, I encourage you to keep a positive attitude. Don’t allow anything to stand between you and your goal of feeling better, looking better, and performing better. Improving individual health benefits like lowering your blood pressure or cholesterol are great motivators that will help fuel your exercise program as a way of life.

Until next week, keep up the good work and please go out and make it a nutritious and healthy day!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.