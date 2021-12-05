Shawnee Senior Happenings: December activities set

Amy Riggins

Hello Shawnee! The holiday season is upon us, but so far the weather is staying warmer than usual. However, that’s okay, this is Oklahoma, right? Give it a few days, and things will probably change! I am enjoying seeing lots of Christmas lights going up, and I hope you enjoyed the Shawnee Christmas Parade and fireworks!

The Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell offers mostly free events and programs each week for anyone age 55+. If you find yourself in that category, you might want to check out our schedule of fitness classes, pickleball, country music, dancing, Gospel singing, crafts, cards, billiards, group meetings, Bible studies, and more! Our hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and we serve coffee and tea all day. Come see us to ask about a free senior rec membership and pick up a copy of our December activity calendar. You can call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

This fall we’ve been focusing on various wellness topics in our Wellness Wednesday series. This Wednesday December 8, Blue Zones staff members will visit with us and share a simple tool called “Real Age.” This is a way to determine your age based on your choices and habits, not just biological factors. Come join us at 11:00 a.m. to visit with them!

That same day we will be hosting a “Christmas Ornament Painting Class with the Grands” at 1:30 p.m. Bring your grandkids and come paint an ornament however you’d like. Sign up now, as space is limited!

Friday, December 10 is Bingo Day. We usually play Bingo every 2nd and 4th Friday beginning at 1:00 p.m. The first card is free, and all others are just 25 cents each. Prizes and snacks will be provided. Due to the upcoming Christmas holiday, we will also offer a special December Bingo Day on Friday, December 17.

Our new knitting class will resume meeting on Monday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. If you are interested in learning to knit, gaining some knitting tips, or joining a group of knitters, this casual group might be just for you! Beginning knitting supplies are provided thanks to generous donations from others.

Coming up later this month our December Birthday celebration is on Tuesday, December 14. We will have decorations and snacks all day, and if you happen to have a December birthday, stop by to add your name to our December Birthday poster. Also coming up is a Christmas Billiards Tournament on Friday, December 17 at 1:00 p.m. Sign-up now if you want to enter this fun pool tournament and give the guys some competition!

Our holiday schedule will include closures on December 23, 24, and 31. The Senior Rec Center will be open all other days this month. Please note that the Project Heart lunch program will continue to serve their meals at the Community Center on a take-out basis only this month. Their holiday schedule includes closures on December 17 through 24 and 31. For more information about Project Heart, call them on Monday-Friday 8:00-11:00 a.m. at 405-275-4530.

Updates regarding Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings news, weather, and humor for the whole community!

Stay active and healthy this holiday season, and we’ll see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.