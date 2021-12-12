Shawnee Senior Happenings: Christmas billiards tournament

by Amy Riggins

Hey, Shawnee! It’s December, and as promised this Oklahoma weather is unpredictable! So far it’s been warm and in the 70’s, as well as cold with wind chill below freezing!

Speaking of December, we will celebrate December birthdays all day on Tuesday, December 14 at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell Avenue. We’ll have snacks and decorations, as well as our December Birthday poster. If you happen to have a birthday in December, stop by to add your name to our poster and let us celebrate with you!

Here at the Senior Rec Center, you’ll find programs and services for individuals aged 55+. We have ongoing groups, fitness classes, music, pickleball, crafts, and games. Our hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and we are operated by the City of Shawnee Recreation Department.

Our advisory committee, the Senior Citizens of Shawnee Board holds its meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Their next meeting is Tuesday, December 14, at 9:30 a.m., and you can attend as a guest. We currently have an open board slot, so if you are interested in applying, please let us know at 405-878-1528.

As a part of our Wellness Wednesdays, blood pressure checks will be provided by Barry from Heartland Home Health on Wednesday, December 15, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Stop in during that time to get your blood pressure checked and visit with Barry about all the services Heartland provides.

Coming up this Friday, December 17 is the Christmas Billiards Tournament. Double elimination 8-Ball pool play competition will begin at 1:00 p.m., but you must be signed up by Thursday, December 16. Even if you don’t want to play, you can come cheer on your favorite player!

Also on Friday, Dec. 17, the Senior Rec Center will host a special extra December Bingo at 1:00 p.m. Due to the pool tournament, we will play in a different room, but we wanted to get a second Bingo Day in this month before we close for Christmas.

Speaking of Christmas and the holidays, our schedule will include holiday closures on December 23, 24, and 31. The Senior Rec Center will be open all other days in December. Please note that the Project Heart lunch program will continue to serve their meals at the Community Center on a take-out basis only. The Project Heart holiday schedule includes closures on December 17 through 24 and 31. For more information about Project Heart and their lunch program, call them on Monday-Friday 8:00-11:00 a.m. at 405-275-4530.

Have you ever listened to the “Mike in the Morning Show” with Mike Askins on KGFF? Mike hosts this fun morning show and you can find it at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial. Each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., Mike provides a senior activity focus update. Come listen in!

Take care, stay active and healthy, and we will see you at the center!