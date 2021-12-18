Shawnee Senior Happenings: Sights and sounds of Christmas

Amy Riggins

Season’s Greetings, Shawnee! Our December weather continues to be up and down, warm and cool, with lots of wind mixed in! Enjoy the season, whatever God brings us!

Have you heard any good Christmas music yet? Several churches in the area are offering special music and services to mark the holiday. Look in this News-Star edition for days, times, and locations. Drop in at a church near you and invite a friend or family member.

Our center is decked out for the holidays, and I’d like to thank our volunteers, especially Vonda, for sharing their decorating skills! We also appreciate the donation of a Christmas tree by Primrose Retirement Community of Shawnee!

With all the Christmas activity, at times it might seem to be all hustle and bustle with no time to reflect. For some, the holidays can be an unsettling time period, especially if you are missing loved ones. We may enjoy certain aspects of the season, but others might be unpleasant. I hope you can find a balance in your life during the next week, as we all need reminders to focus on the meaning of the season.

Here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell, we promote health, wellness, and active living. For our Wellness Wednesday emphasis this week, Ms. Tina Singleton of Kindful Hospice will host an informational table on the topic of “Mental Wellness Through the Holidays.” Anyone can stop in to visit with her and gain some great wellness tips on navigating the holiday season on Wednesday, December 22, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Senior Rec Center provides programs and services for individuals aged 55+. We have ongoing groups, craft classes, country music, dancing, pickleball, cards, pool, puzzles, and other games. We are operated by the City of Shawnee Recreation Department, and our hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. For more information, you can call us at 405-878-1528.

We hosted a Christmas Billiards Tournament on Friday, and I will announce the winner in next week’s article! We appreciate Hazell Dell Baptist Church for hosting this tournament and providing food!

The Senior Rec Center will be closed on December 23, 24, and 31. The Senior Rec Center will be open all other days in December. Just a reminder that Project Heart at the Community Center at 804 S. Park will be closed now through December 24, as well as on December 31. They plan to resume serving their lunch program on a take-out basis only on December 27. The Project Heart phone number is 405-275-4530, and you can reach them again at that time.

Most of our fitness classes will continue to meet on the days we are open for the rest of the month. One exception is on Wednesday, December 22 as Angie’s 10:00 a.m. Chair Fitness Stretching and 1:30 p.m. Staying Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) classes will not meet. Beth’s 8:30 a.m. Enhance Fitness class will still meet that day.

If you listen to radio, you can hear more updates by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. for during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. We appreciate Mike, KGFF, and the CPN Nation for their continued support!

Stay active and healthy this holiday season, and we look forward to seeing you at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.