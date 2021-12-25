Shawnee Senior Happenings: Merry Christmas

by Amy Riggins

Merry Christmas, Shawnee! I hope you can spend time with friends or family this month, even if it is via the telephone. Reach out and call someone this holiday season as it might be nice for both of you!

I believe Christmas is a wonderful time to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, as this is the traditional day set aside. Whenever the actual day was, I believe God fulfilled His plan by sending His son Jesus into the world so that all who believe in Him can have eternal life. I hope you have reason to celebrate this season as well!

Unfortunately, the holidays can sometimes bring out scam attempts, especially those aimed at older individuals. Please be careful this holiday time and avoid any telephone scam traps. If someone calls you pretending to be a relative, be careful to not share any personal information and don’t send any money. If it sounds fishy or unreliable, it probably is. When in doubt, you can always check out their story by confirming the phone number or talking first with another person you trust.

Here in Shawnee, the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell provides programs and services for individuals aged 55+. Each week you will find fitness classes, ongoing groups, craft classes, Gospel singing, country music, dancing, pickleball, cards, pool, puzzles, and other games. Our gym is open each morning for walking, and our hours are Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. We are operated by the City of Shawnee Recreation Department, and you can call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

Jimmy Rose won our Christmas Billiards Tournament last week, with Wayne Thompson finishing second! Congratulations to Jimmy and Wayne! Here’s a big “Thank You” to all the players who participated! We also appreciate the good folks at Hazell Dell Baptist Church for hosting this tournament and providing some wonderful food!

Beginning in January, the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be providing square dancing lessons here at the Senior Rec Center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The lessons are $3.00 each night beginning at 7:00 p.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome, and you can call Linda at 405-273-7113 for more information.

The Senior Rec Center will reopen on Monday, December 27. We will be open Monday-Thursday this week but be closed on Friday, December 31 for New Year’s Eve. Be watching for our January activity calendars as they will be ready at the end of next week.

Updates regarding Senior Happenings can be heard by tuning in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. DJ Mike Askins brings news, weather, and humor for the whole community!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the city of Shawnee.