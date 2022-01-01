Shawnee Senior Happenings: Happy New Year, Shawnee!

Amy Riggins

Happy New Year, Shawnee! Wow, 2022! A new year, a new season, and new experiences await us! I hope and pray that whatever God brings us this new year, we can face it with faith and strength while trusting in His truth!

This new year will be an exciting time at the Senior Recreation Center located at 401 N. Bell, right behind the Pottawatomie County Courthouse. The Senior Rec Center provides programs and services for individuals aged 55+ and membership is free. You will find friendly staff and volunteers who provide lots of fun at the center.

We’d like to welcome Rayann, who is joining us as our newest employee! Stop by to welcome Rayann in person. She will continue to offer Technology 1-on-1 appointments this month along with other staff members, so be sure to sign up if you’d like!

Each week the center hosts pickleball, fitness classes, crafts, country music, Gospel singing, Bible studies, ongoing groups, puzzles, cards, billiards, and other games. We also feature a Wellness Wednesday focus. Our gym is open each morning for walking, and our hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. We are operated by the City of Shawnee Recreation Department, and you can call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

Our activity calendar is printed each month and it shows all the regular and special programs. Stop by the center’s front desk to pick up your copy or give us a call and we can mail you one.

We offer 14 group fitness classes at the SRC, which are free for individuals age 55+. Our current offerings include Tai Chi for Better Balance, SAIL (Stay Active and Independent for Life), Enhance Fitness, Chair Fitness Stretching, Chair Fitness Strength, and Gentle Yoga. Call us for a detailed schedule or check out the activity calendars.

Beginning in January, the Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be providing square dancing lessons here at the Senior Rec Center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. The lessons are $3.00 each night beginning at 7 p.m. and lasting until 8:30 p.m. All ages are welcome, and you can call Linda at 405-273-7113 for more information.

Be looking for other activities coming in January such as therapy dog visits, blood pressure checks, advanced directive workshops, card making class, and our January birthday celebration. Check back for more details!

Do you ever listen to live streaming radio? The “Mike in the Morning Show” with Mike Askins on KGFF is worth checking out! You can find the live stream at www.kgff.com or on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. Mike hosts this fun morning show and each Wednesday at 8:30 a.m., there’s a senior activity focus update. Come listen in!

Stay active and healthy, and we hope to see you this year at the center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the city of Shawnee.