Shawnee Senior Happenings: January activities set

by Amy Riggins

Hello Shawnee! The month of January and the new year sure started off with a blast of cold weather! It will be interesting to see what else this month and the year 2022 bring us!

If you haven’t already gotten your January activity calendars yet, you can stop by the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell to pick up your copy. If you’d like us to mail you one, just give us a call at 405-878-1528. We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

The calendars show all the activities and programs which meet at the Senior Rec Center for individuals age 55+. We also list the menus for the Project Heart lunches which are served Monday through Friday at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. For more information about the Project Heart meal program, call them at 405-275-4530.

Our goal is to provide opportunities for individuals to pursue an active lifestyle and make healthy choices. Each of us can benefit from staying active as we age. If you happen to be age 55+ you can participate with us as we have lots of fun stuff going on for all different types of folks! We hope you decide to come by for a tour and see if you can find something you might enjoy!

Coming up is our next Wellness Wednesday focus which will feature “Healthy Snacks” on Wednesday, January 12. Stop by for a tasty treat, plus pick up some recipes you can try at home. Your grandkids might even like them!

We offer several fitness classes and pickleball sessions each week. In addition, a variety of craft and game groups meet at various times. There’s also music, dancing, dominoes, and billiards. For a complete schedule, please check out our activity calendar.

Would you like to get some one-on-one tutoring on how to use all those features on your smart phone or tablet? Do you need some tips or a refresher session? This month on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday afternoons, we offer individual 30-minute appointments. These “Technology 101” sessions are free, but you must have an appointment. You bring your device and your questions, and we will try to help you as best we can! Call 405-878-1528 or stop by the Senior Rec Center for more information or to sign up.

Our next day for Bingo will be January 14 at 1:00 p.m. Stop in to get your first Bingo card for free while all others are just 25 cents each. Snacks and Bingo prizes will be available. Just a heads up for the following week, as we will celebrate January Birthdays all-day on Friday, January 21, with snacks, coffee, or iced tea at the Senior Rec Center.

Tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Thanks for reading, and we look forward to seeing you at the Rec Center!