Shawnee Senior Happenings: Pursuing an active, healthy lifestyle

by Amy Riggins

Good morning, Shawnee! Here at the Senior Recreation Center, we offer programs and activities for individuals aged 55+. We are located at 401 N. Bell, right behind the Pottawatomie Courthouse, with open hours of Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

As a part of the City of Shawnee Recreation Department, we provide ways to pursue an active lifestyle while making healthy choices. Each of us can benefit from staying active as we age. If you happen to be age 55+ you can participate with us as we have a variety of fun and engaging programs for all types of folks! You’re invited to stop by for a tour and see if you can find something you might enjoy!

Barry from Heartland Home Health will be checking blood pressure on Tuesday morning, January 25 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. You can drop in to have yours checked and then stay to enjoy some Gospel Singing from 10:30-11:30 a.m. You can also say hello to a therapy dog or two, as they often visit us on Tuesdays.

Our next Wellness Wednesday focus will feature a presentation called “Fall Risk and Prevention.” You can join us at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 26 for a short talk by Jenna from Belfair of Shawnee. She will provide an overview of how to lower your risk of falling, as well provide free information regarding the memory care services offered by Belfair.

Speaking of fall prevention, many of our fitness classes are designed specially to help individuals gain balance, strength, and flexibility to mitigate fall risk. Tai Chi for Better Balance is offered on Tuesday and Thursday mornings, 8:15-9:15 a.m. This slow steady movement class taught by Cyndi covers the basics of Tai Chi targeting the development of overall balance.

In addition, the new SAIL class taught by Angie helps with fall prevention. The full name is “Staying Active and Independent for Life” and it meets Monday and Wednesday afternoons 1:30-2:30 pm. and Friday mornings 10:00-11:00 a.m.

Lastly, our Enhance Fitness class taught by Beth provides overall strength and balance to help individuals avoid falls. It meets on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings, 8:30-9:30 a.m. and offers an overall fitness conditioning experience.

For more information about our fitness class schedule, as well as our Pickleball sessions, you can call us at 405-878-1528. Each week you will also find crafts, music, dancing, card games, billiards as well as lots of coffee and iced tea. We’d be happy to mail you one of our calendars which shows all the details.

A new craft club is starting this month, headed up by Vonda. They will hold their first organizational meeting on Wednesday, January 26 at 1:30 a.m. If you are interested in learning more or bringing your ideas, come share at the meeting! Not sure if this club is for you or not? Come anyway, as there’s no pressure to join!

Our next day for Bingo will be January 28 at 1:00 p.m. We normally play Bingo here each 2nd and 4th Friday. Stop in to get your first Bingo card for free while all others are just 25 cents each. Snacks and Bingo prizes will be available.

The winter months can bring a variety of illnesses in addition to the omicron variant such as the flu and colds. Please stay safe by making wise choices, washing your hands often, and staying away from those who may be sick. We respect your choices and ask that you respect others who practice social distancing and wearing a mask.

If you listen to the radio, you can tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. This show is also streamed at www.kgff.com

Stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the City of Shawnee, managing a variety of facilities, events and programs.