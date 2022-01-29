Shawnee Senior Happenings: New craft club begins

By Amy Riggins

Hello Shawnee! I hope your new year is off to a good start! Here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell, we add new programs or classes for individuals aged 55+ as we are able. This month our new Craft Club kicked off with its first organizational meeting. It’s not too late to join in on the fun, as they’ve come up with lots of creative plans! Be watching for future meetings and craft activities, or you can give us a call at 405-878-1528 for more information.

One of the most popular new programs we’ve added this past year is our “Technology 1-on-1 Sessions.” We will continue to off these on Tuesday and Friday appointments this spring. Stop by the Senior Rec Center front desk or call us to reserve your spot.

The “Technology 101” sessions provide an opportunity for you to get individualized instruction on your electronic devices such as your phone, tablet, iPad, or laptop. The 30-minute sessions are free, but you must have an appointment. You bring your device and your questions, and we will try to help you as best we can!

Our new February activity calendars are ready, stop by the Senior Rec Center to pick up your copy. We are open Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Our calendars show all the activities and programs for the month, as well as the Project Heart lunch menus which are served Monday through Friday at the Community Center at 804 S. Park. For more information about the Project Heart meal program, call them at 405-275-4530.

This spring we will host several Wellness Wednesdays, with presenters from SSM Health, Barr Agencies, Brookdale, Belfair, Primrose, Kindful Hospice, Hearing Health Care, Heartland, Services for the Blind, MCM Insurance, and Humana, just to name a few! Check back with us for the schedule of these helpful and informative Wellness Wednesday focuses.

We will continue to offer a variety of group fitness classes, as well as several pickleball sessions each week. Our on-going programs meet on a regular basis such as Country Music and Dancing, Quilting, Knitting, Crochet, Card Games, Bingo, Billiards, Bible Studies, and several types of games. Come find something you like or just hang out and enjoy some coffee!

You can tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM.

Take care, and we will see you at the Senior Rec Center!