Shawnee Senior Happenings: February events

Amy Riggins

Hey there, Shawnee! I hope this finds you warm and dry! And with electricity! As I write this on the Tuesday before the announced Winter Storm Warning, I am not sure how bad things will get, but I am guessing it won’t be as bad as the February ice storm of 2021. But it is Oklahoma, so we never quite know do we?

At any rate, February is here, and that means our February activity calendar is out. We’ve saved a copy just for you here at the Senior Recreation Center at 401 N. Bell, in the downtown area right behind the Pottawatomie County Courthouse. Just watch out for all the construction as the county is adding a new administrative building right next to the existing courthouse.

We offer fun and healthy programs for individuals aged 55+ here at the Senior Rec Center. Even if you don’t call yourself a “Senior,” if you are in that age category, we might have something you’ll enjoy. Do you like Country Music? Dancing? Bingo? Pickleball? Ping Pong? Gospel Music? Bible Studies? Billiards? Crafts? Fitness classes? Coffee? We’ve got all that and more! Stop in some weekday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and see for yourself. Or call us at 405-878-1528 for more information.

This spring we will be offering several Wellness Wednesday focuses on a variety of health-related topics. This Wednesday on February 9 we are hosting Services for the Blind and Visually Impaired, a division of the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services. They will be setting up an informational table during the morning beginning at 9:00 a.m. and offering a short presentation at 11:00 a.m. entitled “Adjusting to Visual Impairments.” Come join us for this important information for you or a loved one.

Each month we celebrate all the birthdays for that month on a designed day. For February we will celebrate this Thursday, February 10. We will have snacks all day with some healthy snack options as well. Everyone is welcome, and if you happen to have a birthday in February you can add your name to our February Birthday Poster which we will keep to display again each year.

The new Just Crafting Around Craft Club will meet on Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m. charter members can join this new club for just $25, and they have lots of fun projects planned. Arts, crafts, or just plain Crafting Around! See Vonda for more details or give us a call at 405-878-1528.

Our Knitting Class continues to meet on Mondays at 11:00 a.m. The Quilters gather on Wednesday mornings around 9:00 a.m. and usually stay busy until noon or so. The Crochet group meets on Thursdays at 1:30 p.m. If you enjoy any of these hobbies, just drop in to meet the fun group members! Do you enjoy another craft and want to start a new group? We can help you do just that!

Did you know Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the USA? Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and Ping Pong. The net is low like in tennis, the court size and scoring is similar to badminton, and the paddles are solid like Ping Pong paddles, just bigger! The ball is plastic with holes in it, and you may have seen it played on recent commercials. Pickleball is popular among all age groups. While it might not be for everyone, if you’d like to come check it out, stop by during one of our many Pickleball sessions during the week.

Our Seniors Only (ages 55+) morning sessions meet for free on Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:00-11:00 a.m. The afternoon sessions are for all ages groups and cost just $2.00. These meet Wednesdays and Fridays 1:00-3:00 p.m. We also have evening sessions for all age groups on Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:15-8:30 p.m. for a $3.00 fee. And our Saturday morning session is from 9:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for all ages and $3.00. Pickleball monthly and yearly passes are also available for purchase for $20 or $100. See Kerri Foster or the front desk for more details.

This Friday, February 11, is Bingo Day, starting at 1 p.m. We play Bingo here each 2nd and 4th Friday afternoon. Stop in to get your first Bingo card for free while all others are just 25 cents each. Snacks and Bingo prizes will be available. Come join us for the Bingo fun!

The Square 8’s Square Dancing Club will be hosting their Annual Valentines Dance this Saturday, February 12 from 7-9:30 p.m. Admission is $3 for dancers and just $1 to cheer on the group! Come visit to learn more about this active square-dancing club!

Check back each week for more updates. If you listen to the radio, you can tune in each Wednesday morning at 8:35 a.m. to hear current senior happenings during the "Mike in the Morning Show," found at KGFF on your radio dial at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM. This show is also streamed at www.kgff.com

Stay healthy, and we hope to see you soon at the Senior Rec Center!

Amy Riggins is recreation facility supervisor for the city of Shawnee.